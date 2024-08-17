DeDora Capital Inc. Has $312,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

