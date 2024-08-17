Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.22, reports. The firm had revenue of C$133.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.39 million.

Defiance Silver Trading Down 2.4 %

CVE:DEF opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Defiance Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

About Defiance Silver

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.