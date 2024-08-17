Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.22, reports. The firm had revenue of C$133.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.39 million.
Defiance Silver Trading Down 2.4 %
CVE:DEF opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Defiance Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 2.41.
