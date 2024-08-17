Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

NYSE:DLX opened at $20.04 on Friday. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $882.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,098 shares of company stock worth $67,798. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

