Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAW) Short Interest Update

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

DECAW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

