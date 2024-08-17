Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAW) Short Interest Update

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
DECAW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
