Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Up 31.0% in July

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 557,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 710,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51. Diageo has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

