DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2,255.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,476 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $224.71 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.21 and a 200 day moving average of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.05.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

