Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.98 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Dillard’s Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE DDS opened at $353.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.29. Dillard’s has a one year low of $286.39 and a one year high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.27%.
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.
