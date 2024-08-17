Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.98 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Dillard’s Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DDS opened at $353.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.29. Dillard’s has a one year low of $286.39 and a one year high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

