Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $390.96, but opened at $374.11. Dillard’s shares last traded at $356.65, with a volume of 14,975 shares trading hands.

The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 31.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

