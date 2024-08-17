Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $37.12

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.12, but opened at $39.54. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 4,031,172 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,192,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

