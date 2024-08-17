Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Down 3.7%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 47,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 258,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.
Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,507,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,871,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
