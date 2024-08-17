Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 131.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interface by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Interface by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,976.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,637.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,976.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,803 shares of company stock worth $2,217,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

TILE stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

