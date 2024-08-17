DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. DLocal has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

