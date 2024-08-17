Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Gap Up to $92.37

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.37, but opened at $97.36. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $96.87, with a volume of 540,883 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

