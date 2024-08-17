Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Up 30.2% in July

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.78. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dragonfly Energy ( NASDAQ:DFLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFLI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFLI

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.