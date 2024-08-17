Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Up 30.2% in July

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dragonfly Energy Price Performance
Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.78. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFLI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.79.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFLI
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dragonfly Energy
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.