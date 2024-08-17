Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 11,804 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $337,830.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFH opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

