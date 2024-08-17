DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:KSM opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.15.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
