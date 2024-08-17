Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,203 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $113,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,870. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

