Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas Sells 10,000 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.40, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00.

Christos Balaskas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

On Sunday, June 23rd, Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$134,270.80.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$24.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$11.38 and a 12 month high of C$24.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.807597 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.