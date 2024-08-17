Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELVA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVA opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. Electrovaya has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Electrovaya

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya comprises about 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.42% of Electrovaya as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

