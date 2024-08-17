Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $8.48 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.79.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
