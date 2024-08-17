Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $8.48 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

