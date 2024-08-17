EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $366.51 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $401.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.42.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

