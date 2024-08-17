Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Announces — Dividend of $0.02

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Emerald has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Emerald Trading Up 1.0 %

EEX opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.38. Emerald has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

