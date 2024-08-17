Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Sells $284,670.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $284,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Energy Services of America Stock Performance
Shares of ESOA stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Energy Services of America Co. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million.
About Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
