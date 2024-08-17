Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

REGN stock opened at $1,179.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,070.90 and its 200-day moving average is $995.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,185.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.