Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 15,225 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

