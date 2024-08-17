Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 16,132 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VRP opened at $24.16 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

