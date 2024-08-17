Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,735 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,493,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $233.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $239.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

