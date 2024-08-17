Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 618 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,002,000 after buying an additional 134,516 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after buying an additional 38,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 325,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

BSY stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.