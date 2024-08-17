Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,833,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $47.84 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

