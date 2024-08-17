Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,084 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 29.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Stock Performance
Shares of SRE stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra
Insider Transactions at Sempra
In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
