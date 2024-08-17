Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 3,483 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $246.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.20. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

