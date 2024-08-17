Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 786 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $714.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $677.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.37 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

