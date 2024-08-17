Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 807 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $4,587,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Globant by 68,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $204.38 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average of $192.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.