Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 997 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

