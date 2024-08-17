Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.24% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGB. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 261,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 128,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $27.61 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $744.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

