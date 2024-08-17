Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 803,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 274,748 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after buying an additional 240,883 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 209,748 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 592,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 586,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

