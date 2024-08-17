Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 50.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Watsco by 878.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $473.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.15. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.