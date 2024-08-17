Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

