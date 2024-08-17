Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,400,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in ANSYS by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $325.48 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.51 and its 200 day moving average is $328.08.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

