Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,834,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,619,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 259,289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 261.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 313,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 226,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $64.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $65.39.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

