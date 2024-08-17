Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL opened at $75.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

