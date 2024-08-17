Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 60,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Zillow Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 60,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zillow Group by 169.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,315 shares of company stock worth $9,964,360 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

