Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Fortive by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

