Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $473,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 194,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $227.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.49.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.42.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

