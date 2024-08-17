Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

