Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 478.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 428,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 120,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

