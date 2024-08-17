Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $3,622,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.