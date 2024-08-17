Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 3.2% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 279,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,062 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,960. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Flex

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.