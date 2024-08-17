Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 34,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRL opened at $201.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.