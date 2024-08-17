Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $9,689,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

